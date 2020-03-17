EUROs, Copa America postponed, French Open moved

A meeting of UEFA delegates served to have a profound effect on the way the football calendar will be played out.

European club football entered a continent-wide shutdown across its major leagues over the past week, making the completion of 2019-20 competitions on schedule a virtual impossibility.

These circumstances made moving the European Championship an obvious course of action and Euro 2020 has been put back 12 months to 2021, where it will occupy the same June-July timeslot.

READ MORE

UEFA announced a commitment to see all European and domestic club competitions for the 2019-2020 season completed by 30 June.