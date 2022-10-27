Europe's elite circle for Newcastle ace Guimaraes

The 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder has scored two goals and provided two assists for the Magpies this Premier League season.

Guimaraes joined Newcastle from Lyon in January on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Newcastle is eager to sign the midfielder to an improved and lengthy contract extension, making him its highest paid player to ward off interest.

Last week, Goal linked Chelsea with him, with clubs reportedly monitoring his contract status ahead of potential January offers.

ROUND-UP

– Premier League leader Arsenal is looking to spend in January with three players on its radar according to The Sun. The Gunners are chasing Palmeiras midfielder Danilo, Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Mykhaylo Mudryk and Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino .

– L'Equipe reports Bayern Munich is weighing up moving for Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram as it looks for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who left for Barcelona in the close season.

– Juventus has commenced talks with English teenager Samuel Iling-Junior on a new deal, claims Calciomercato. The 19-year-old made his Champions League debut on Wednesday.

– Football Insider claims Nottingham Forest will spend another £50m-£100m in the January transfer window to enhance its Premier League survival hopes. Forest made a record 22 signings following its promotion last term.

– Former Bochum boss Thomas Reis will take over as Schalke head coach, reports Sky. Schalke sacked Frank Kramer last week after their DFB-Pokal exit.