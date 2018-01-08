European football round-up

Aussies Abroad
beIN SPORTS has teamed up with Football Nation Radio to bring you the first episode for 2018 of The Euro Show, where no football angle on the continent is left un-explored.

Serie A has taken on the look of a two-horse race, with Inter Milan and Roma both dropping points before the winter break; Barcelona continues to impress on the pitch, but its biggest statement in January was made off it, with the signing of Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho; while PSG rilled out its own big guns for a Coupe de France thrashing of Rennes. 

Host Adriano del Monte is joined by Rick and Matt to discuss it all in the first edition of The Euro Show for 2018!

Be sure to check in every Monday for a round-up of all the Europe weekend action. 

