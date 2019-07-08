Dos Santos secures Gold Cup title for Mexico

Jonathan dos Santos was the hero with the 73rd-minute winner at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Dos Santos took his chance excellently in a game during which USA squandered theirs, with Christian Pulisic and Jozy Altidore missing early opportunities.

Jordan Morris also had a header cleared off the line before Dos Santos' winner came after a period of dominance by Gerardo Martino's men.

USA made a brilliant start and created two great chances in the opening eight minutes.

The first opportunity fell to Pulisic, who was denied in a one-on-one by Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa after being set up by Altidore.

Altidore should have opened the scoring for USA soon after, but he scuffed an effort wide after a wonderful change of direction on the edge of the area.

Mexico responded and almost took the lead through Andres Guardado, who blazed over from inside the area under heavy pressure from Paul Arriola.

In what was a frantic end-to-end first half, Arriola fired another decent chance wide for USA from inside the area.

USA continued to enjoy the better opportunities to begin the second half, with Morris' 51st-minute header from a corner cleared off the line by Guardado.

Mexico was much-improved after that chance, enjoying a good period that included Jesus Gallardo directing a 25-yard volley straight at USA goalkeeper Zack Steffen in the 68th minute.

And they capitalised on their period of dominance with the opener just five minutes later through Dos Santos' third international goal.

A fine move down the right led to Raul Jimenez back-heeling a pass into the path of Dos Santos, whose excellent left-footed effort went in via the underside of the crossbar from just inside the area.

That would prove to be enough for Mexico as they saw out the closing stages to secure the title.