Di Maria to be fit in time for World Cup

The 34-year-old left the field in tears during Juventus' shock UEFA Champions League defeat to Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday (AEDT), sparking fears about his availability for Argentina's World Cup campaign.

La Albiceleste are already sweating on the fitness of Roma's Paulo Dybala, out for four to six weeks with a quadriceps injury, while Lionel Messi has missed Paris Saint-Germain's past two matches.

Juventus shared a positive update on Di Maria's situation on Friday (AEDT), however, outlining the expectation that he will be fit for Argentina's campaign in Qatar.

"The diagnostic tests that Di Maria underwent this morning at the J| Medical showed a low-grade lesion of the femoral biceps of the right thigh," a statement read.

"It will take about 20 days for its complete recovery."

Di Maria will miss Juventus' next two Serie A fixtures, against Torino and Lecce, as well as the crucial Champions League clash against Benfica in Lisbon, where Massimiliano Allegri's side need a victory to keep its hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.

The 20-day timeframe provided by Juventus runs until 3 November, the date of its final Champions League group-stage clash against Paris Saint-Germain, but Di Maria could return for the Serie A showdown with Inter on 7 November.

Argentina begins its FIFA World Cup campaign on 23 November against Saudi Arabia, before then facing Mexico and Argentina in Group C.