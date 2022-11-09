'Devastated' James confirms slim World Cup hopes are over

The Chelsea defender suffered a knee injury in October and always looked unlikely to recover in time to make the cut for Qatar, with Gareth Southgate set to name his Three Lions squad on Friday (AEDT).

James refused to give up hope, insisting he would do everything in his power to feature, but on Thursday the 22-year-old conceded he will not return to fitness in time.

"Devastated," James posted on social media.

"The minute I injured my knee, I knew the turnaround to make the World Cup would be tight, but I always felt it was possible.

"I've worked harder than I ever thought I could to give myself the best chance of going and truly believed I could help the team.

"I appreciate there was risk on both sides but it was one I was willing to take.

"Good luck to the boys. I'll be back soon. Stay safe and sending love."

James has been joined on the absentee list by his Chelsea club-mate and fellow full-back Ben Chilwell, who has suffered a serious hamstring injury.

Kyle Walker is also a doubt due to an abdominal problem.

England is not the only team to be hit by injuries to potentially crucial players just before the tournament.

France, whose squad will be confirmed on Thursday, is without Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, while Timo Werner will be absent for Germany.

Sadio Mane, meanwhile, is reportedly a major doubt after sustaining a fibula injury while playing for Bayern Munich on Wednesday.