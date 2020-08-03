The final-day fixture in the second tier was cancelled just hours before kick-off last month after several Fuenlabrada players tested positive for coronavirus.

Controversially, the remaining matches in the division went ahead and results elsewhere meant Depor was seemingly consigned to the drop despite having a game to spare, while Fuenlabrada was left hovering outside the play-offs.

Depor threatened to take legal action after the game was cancelled, while it requested the annulment of the results from the last round of fixtures and the suspension of promotion and relegation.

It was reported that an investigating judge looking into the postponed clash and suggested the match should not take place as Fuenlabrada knows the results of its rivals, which would have meant Elche took the final play-off spot.

However, the RFEF announced its competition committee had ruled the game will take place this week, meaning Fuenlabrada can still extend its campaign. The play-offs begin on 13 August.

In a short statement, Fuenlabrada welcomed the ruling, saying: "We consider that justice has been done by being able to finish the competition on the field, something that we will do with the greatest enthusiasm."