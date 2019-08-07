David Neres extends Ajax contract

The 22-year-old Brazil international, who helped his country to Copa America glory in July, had reportedly drawn interest from Manchester United.

However, Neres showed loyalty to Erik ten Hag's side by signing fresh terms in the aftermath of high-profile departures from Ajax.

Since the Amsterdam club were knocked out of the Champions League at the last-four stage by Tottenham last season, Frenkie de Jong has joined Barcelona and Matthijs de Ligt has moved to Juventus.

Neres has scored 29 goals in 101 first-team matches for Ajax and was twice an Eredivisie runner-up with the club before lifting the title in 2018-2019.

He signed his previous contract in September 2018 but has given the Dutch champions a boost by pledging his future for a further year.