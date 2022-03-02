Daniel Farke leaves Russian side Krasnodar

Farke, who was sacked by Norwich in November after three years at the club, joined Krasnodar in January on a deal that was supposed to keep him there until 2024.

But Russian president Vladimir Putin began a full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine last Friday (AEDT), an attack that has been met with international condemnation.

That has been reflected by Russian teams – clubs and national sides – being banned from competing in UEFA and FIFA competitions, including the World Cup.

Markus Gisdol quit his post at Lokomotiv Moscow earlier in the week, confirming to BILD that he felt unable to work in a "country whose leader has invaded another country in the middle of Europe".

He said: "That does not go together with my values and I have therefore resigned as manager of Lokomotiv Moscow with immediate effect.

Daniel Farke has resigned from his managerial post at Russian side Krasnodar without taking charge of a single game due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.



"The loss of all sporting perspectives have now led to this well-considered decision."



"I can't stand at the training ground in Moscow and coach the players, ask them to be professional when a few kilometres away there are orders given that brings suffering to the people of a whole country. This is my personal decision and I am absolutely convinced it is the right one."

His compatriot Farke has seemingly taken a similar decision.

While Krasnodar have not outlined the reasoning for Farke and his entire backroom staff leaving, they did confirm the four coaches have left by "mutual agreement".

Farke was due to take charge of his first match at home to Ural next Monday.

The exit of Farke is likely to further increase the pressure on fellow German, Sandro Schwarz, who is Dinamo Moscow coach.

Schwarz, despite seeing his Ukrainian assistant Andriy Voronin leave, is quoted by BILD as saying he plans to stay.

"I'm not the kind of person who buys a ticket, gets on the next plane and takes off. It is not about me. I feel responsible," he said.