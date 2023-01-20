Dani Alves in prison after sexual assault claim

The former Barcelona and Brazil right-back gave a statement to the Mossos d'Esquadra police force before the public prosecutor's office requested that he be detained and not granted bail.

A judge agreed after charging him with sexual assault after several hours of testimony from Alves, the alleged victim and a witness, the court said. Unless that decision is reversed on appeal, Alves will remain in custody until trial at a still unspecified date.

Alves, 39, has also played for Paris Saint-Germain, Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla, and returned for a second spell at Barcelona last season, before joining Mexican team Pumas UNAM.

The incident under investigation is alleged to have happened on the evening of 30 December, local time.

In a video sent to Spanish broadcaster Antena 3 earlier this month, Alves denied assaulting the woman.

“I was there having a good time with other people,” Alves said. “Everyone who knows me knows that I like dancing. I was having a good time, but I never invaded the personal space of anyone. I always am respectful.”