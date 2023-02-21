Dani Alves denied bail by Barcelona court

Alves was arrested in Barcelona last month following allegations that he assaulted a woman in a nightclub bathroom on 31 December.

The 39-year-old, who denies any wrongdoing, was sent to prison and had his contract with Mexican club Pumas UNAM terminated.

Former Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla full-back Alves had hoped to be granted bail by the Provincial Court of Barcelona.

But it was ruled that Alves should not be released due to a being a perceived flight risk who might attempt to leave the country before his trial takes place.

A statement from the court said: "Nothing would stop Mr Alves from leaving Spain by air, sea or even land without documentation and reaching his country of origin, where he could stay knowing that he would not be delivered to Spain despite international arrest warrants or extradition orders.

"There is an elevated risk of absconding, linked on the one hand to the high sentence that could be imposed because of the present case, the serious evidence of criminality against him and large financial resources that would allow him to leave Spain at any time."

Alves' defence team stated: "Daniel Alves remains as innocent as he was before this ruling.

"His desire to leave Spain and elude the process did not, and does not, exist."