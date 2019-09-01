D'Ambrosio steps in to replace De Sciglio for Italy

The right-back limped off with an apparent muscle problem in the 15th minute of Juve's thrilling 4-3 win over Napoli on Sunday (AEST) and will miss matches against Armenia and Finland.

His withdrawal further weakens Roberto Mancini's defensive stocks after Giorgio Chiellini tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during a Juve training session.

The Azzurri captain faces a long spell on the sidelines and was replaced in the squad by Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi.

De Sciglio's replacement, versatile Inter full-back D'Ambrosio, won the most recent of his three caps for Italy in a 3-1 friendly defeat to France in June 2018.