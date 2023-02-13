Czech international Jankto comes out as gay

The Czech Republic international is on loan at Sparta Prague from parent club Getafe.

Jankto posted a video on Twitter on Monday where he made the announcement, with a caption at the end stating: "This is not an entertainment. The purpose of this video is to encourage others."

"I am Jakub Jankto and like everybody else, I have my strengths and I have my weaknesses," the 27-year-old said.

"I have a family and I have my friends. I have a job which I have been doing as best as I can for years with seriousness, professionalism and passion.

"Like everybody else I also want to live my life in freedom, without fears, without prejudice, without violence, but with love.

"I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself."

Jankto has 45 caps for the Czech Republic, including making five appearances at Euro 2020.

The former Udinese and Sampdoria midfielder joined Getafe in August 2021, before returning to his native country in a loan deal with Sparta at the start of this season, where he has one goal in 10 Czech First League appearances.

Jankto is the latest professional footballer to come out as gay following Adelaide United's Josh Cavallo in 2021 and Blackpool youngster Jake Daniels last year.