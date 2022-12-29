Cristiano Ronaldo offers elegant tribute to Pele

Pele's death was confirmed by his daughter on Friday (AEDT) after a battle with colon cancer.

His death has sparked an outpouring of grief across football, with players and clubs from all over the world paying respects to the attacker, who fired his country to glory at the 1958, 1962 and 1970 FIFA World Cups.

Now Ronaldo, often considered among the game's all-time greats himself, penned his own heartfelt tribute to the former forward.

"My deepest condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Mr Edson Arantes do Nascimento," he wrote on Instagram.

"A mere goodbye to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that currently embraces the entire world of football.

"[He was] an inspiration for so many millions, a reference from yesterday, today, forever. The affection he always showed for me was reciprocal in every moment we shared, even from a distance.

"He will never be forgotten, and his memory will live on forever in each of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pele."