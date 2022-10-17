Courtois beats Alisson, Ederson to Yashin trophy

The award, handed to the outstanding keeper of the 2021-2022 season, went to Courtois ahead of Alisson, Ederson, Edouard Mendy and Mike Maignan.

Liverpool's Alisson finished second to Courtois, who inspired Real Madrid's Champions League final win over the Reds in Paris last term.

It was the Belgium international's performance in that match that surely earned him the top honour and helped him finish seventh in the Ballon d'Or voting.

Courtois made nine saves – a final record since Opta data was first gathered in 2003-04 – and prevented 2.5 goals, according to expected goals on target data, in a 1-0 victory.

Madrid also won LaLiga, capping the finest season of Courtois' career.

Gianluigi Donnarumma had won the Yashin Trophy in 2021, having similarly delivered glory for Italy at Euro 2020, but he did not make the top 10 this time.