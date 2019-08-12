Coman dazzles in routine Bayern win

Coman had a hand in Robert Lewandowski's first-half opener before his superb 65th-minute strike ensured there would be no way back for Bayern's fourth-tier opponents.

Niko Kovac handed a full debut to another France international, defender Benjamin Pavard, in a strong line-up, who rounded things off when substitute Leon Goretzka slotted home five minutes from time, shortly before late a Energie consolation via a penalty.

But the most eye-catching performance came from Coman on the wing, with Bayern expected to bolster its wide attacking options by completing the signing of Ivan Perisic from Inter this week.

The Bundesliga champion was forced to be patient against disciplined opponents roared on by a buoyant Stadion der Freundschaft, before going ahead in the 32nd minute.

Lennart Moser saved impressively when Coman headed Joshua Kimmich's cross goalwards but Lewandowski was on hand to convert the rebound.

A poor Kimmich clearance gave Felix Brugmann a half-chance he hacked over four minutes from the interval.

Coman and Lewandowski combined again early in the second period – the Poland striker flicking wide with the outside of his right boot.

Energie was struggling to contain Coman, who had a 48th-minute penalty appeal waved away before netting in style after the hour.

A sweeping move saw Goretzka drive forward to find Coman on the left flank, from where he darted inside to send a shot swerving into the far corner from 25 yards.

Goretzka's perfectly timed run to finish a cutback from Serge Gnabry made Bayern safe – just as well given the former Schalke midfielder's clumsy foul gave Berkan Taz a moment to savour in stoppage time.