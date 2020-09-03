City Football Group buys Ligue 2 club Troyes

CFG owns Manchester City and is backed by the Abu Dhabi United Group, which was formed to buy the Premier League outfit in 2008.

🔹 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞́ 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐥

L’ESTAC rejoint le City Football Group !

Plus d’infos 👉 https://t.co/YfeDbry1eU pic.twitter.com/3P6ZMY1OY9 — ESTAC Troyes (@estac_officiel) September 3, 2020

The group also has stakes in New York City, Melbourne City, Yokohama F Marinos, Montevideo City Torque, Girona, Sichuan Jianiu, Mumbai City and Lommel SK.

Its latest acquisition is Troyes, which finished fourth in Ligue 2 last season.

The French outfit has bounced between the top two tiers in recent seasons, most recently suffering relegation in 2018, having played in the UEFA Cup - now the Europa League - after the turn of the century.

Troyes was reportedly the subject of interest from Olympiakos and Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis earlier this year.

CFG managing director Ferran Soriano said: "We have been interested in French football for some time and have long admired ESTAC.

"We are therefore delighted to have completed the acquisition of our 10th club and to have a permanent presence in France.

"This is an important milestone for City Football Group, which proves that our model continues to adapt and develop in a relatively short period of time."