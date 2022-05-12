Chiellini confirms Juve exit after final defeat

The veteran centre-back has spent 17 years with the Bianconeri, winning 20 trophies during his time in Turin.

He was unable to claim a 21st as Inter prevailed in a thrilling showpiece at the Stadio Olimpico.

Juve appeared set to salvage silverware from a disappointing season when second-half goals from Alex Sandro, aided by Alvaro Morata, and Dusan Vlahovic gave them a 2-1 lead, turning things around after Nicolo Barella's stunning 10th-minute opener put Inter in front.

There was a late twist, though, as Hakan Calhanoglu netted from the spot to send the game to extra-time, in which Ivan Perisic also converted from 12 yards and then sealed victory with a sumptuous half-volley.

Having previously refused to reveal his future plans, Chiellini - who is reported to have offers from MLS - said: "We had these 10 magnificent years, it's up to the lads to continue now.

"I did everything I could, I hope that I left something. On Monday I will say goodbye to my Juventus Stadium, then if I've still got something in the tank might have a run-out in Florence [against Fiorentina].

"It is my choice 100 per cent, I am happy to leave at such a high level, because for many years I've said I didn't want to finish struggling and not being able to play at my level.

"I gave it my all, soon I will be the biggest Juventus fan from the outside. After so many years within this club, you cannot shake it off."

Defeat means Juve will finish the season without a trophy for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign.

"It’s disappointing, especially as Inter certainly had more of the ball, but we had more than enough chances," added Chiellini.

"Mattia Perin basically didn't have to make a save, we conceded two fantastic goals and two penalties.

"Inter proved throughout the season they are stronger in all the head-to-head clashes, so that means something. I hope the anger of losing three out of four games against Inter will fire us up for next season.

"We know that you don't win a Scudetto just in the big games, but every day. It's a pity to end the season without trophies after a decade, but we need to use it as fuel for next season."