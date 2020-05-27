Chelsea skipper discuss the Blues' remarkable run

WATCH Chelsea TV LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

On today's episode, Carrie Brown interviews Chelsea’s captain Magdalena Eriksson, who discusses how her team has remained undefeated in the English Women’s Super League (WSL) in her first season as club captain, beating fierce London rival Arsenal and guiding Chelsea to victory in the Continental Cup.

The commanding centre-back also boasts a mean left foot and has been known to steal the limelight; last year she scored one of the stunners of the season – an incredible overhead kick against Liverpool.

In Sweden, Magda has also been stocking the trophy cabinet, winning bronze for her country at last summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, and a silver medal at the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games.

