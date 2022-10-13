Chelsea boss Hayes undergoes emergency hysterectomy

The Blues boss has suffered with endometriosis and will take a recovery period as she looks to return to full health before resuming her Chelsea duties.

In a statement, Hayes said assistants Denise Reddy and Paul Green would take temporary charge.

Hayes said: "Last Tuesday I underwent an emergency hysterectomy following my ongoing battle with endometriosis. I'm now in recovery and will need time and patience to return to full health.

Time to heal. I’m so grateful for all the support and I will be back soon x 💙 pic.twitter.com/iM9hSF60AT — Emma Hayes OBE (@emmahayes1) October 13, 2022

"We have built a tremendous team over many years, and we've adopted a very multi-disciplinary approach so that if situations like this arise, we are capable of being able to respond to the challenge

"We have full confidence in Paul, Denise and all of the staff. We also know the team are very special, and we have no doubt they'll do everything to maintain their high standards.

"To our fans, you've had to listen to me bellowing from the other side of the pitch every week, but now I want to hear you even louder because I'll be sitting at home watching the team on the television until my return.

"I know you'll respect that my health comes first and at this time I've got to prioritise what I need to do for me. I fully expect to make a full recovery and I look forward to seeing you in the foreseeable future."

Defending WSL champion Chelsea beat West Ham in its last game and sits fourth in the table in the early stages of the season. It faces Everton this weekend before kicking off their Women's Champions League campaign against Paris Saint-Germain on 21 October (AEDT).

Hayes, 45, has been manager of Chelsea since August 2012, leading the team to five WSL titles in that time. She was winner of FIFA's The Best Women's Coach for 2021, receiving that award in January of this year.