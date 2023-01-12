Chad disqualified as age scandal rocks U17 AFCON

Last week, host nation Cameron dismissed 30 potential players for failing age testing, while DR Congo pulled out with 25 of its 40 players found to be overage.

Chad has faced harsher punishment for its indiscretion, barred from competing at the tournament after one of is players failed a MRI age test, which determines age by how advanced a person's bone structure is.

The Central African Football Federations' Union (UNIFFAC), confirmed Chad's elimination was due to failing an in-tournament test, as opposed to failing pre-tournament tests like other nations.