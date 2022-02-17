Goals from Runar Espejord, Amahl Pellegrino and Hugo Vetlesen left the SPFL leader reeling, as Kjetil Knutsen's side seized the advantage in Glasgow.

On the back of its Europa League exit last December, Celtic headed into the inaugural edition of UEFA's newest competition looking to deliver a positive result.

Yet it was rattled early on by the Eliteserien champion, which struck inside the first six minutes when Espejord turned Joe Hart the wrong way with a low close-range strike.

Celtic's subsequent struggle to click in the final third left it labouring for a response before the break, and an arguably lenient booking for a Pellegrino foul further frustrated the players.

The winger wasted little time after the restart to make the most of a potential escape, too, when he latched onto Espejord's flick to tuck another close-range finish into the net.

The arrival of Reo Hatate just beyond the hour mark saw Postecoglou's side find a fresh burst of life, and when Maeda cut the gap with a fine header, it looked like Celtic had a chance to rally.

But the visitor promptly responded through Vetlesen's deflected 20-yard strike to put any comeback to bed, taking a crucial upper hand into next week's return fixture as they look to push on to the last 16.