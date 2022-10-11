BUNDESLIGA
Celtic fined €15,000 for 'provocative' banner

Celtic was fined €15,000 (£13,168) by UEFA over an anti-monarchy banner displayed in last month's Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A number of banners referencing the Queen's passing could be seen in the Celtic end at Polish Army Stadium in Warsaw, where the sides played out a 1-1 draw on 14 September.

UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against the Scottish champion the next day.

The European football governing body announced on Wednesday (AEDT) that Celtic must pay a fine for the use of "a provocative banner" containing a "message not fit for a sports event".

It had already been announced Celtic's rivals Rangers would not face any punishment for defying UEFA's orders by playing the national anthem as part of a tribute to the Queen before their 3-0 loss to Napoli.

