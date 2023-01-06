Ceferin set to be re-elected as UEFA president

The governing body has announced that Ceferin is the only candidate for the role for the elections that will be held in Lisbon on 5 April.

Ceferin took over as UEFA president in September 2016 and started a new four-year term in February 2019.

The Slovenian's tenure will be extended to 2027, with the deadline for candidates to oppose him having passed on Thursday.

Noel Le Graet, the president of the French Football Federation, faces a challenge to keep his seat on the FIFA Council.

Portugal FA chief Fernando Gomes will be hoping to secure the votes to take Le Graet's place.

Meanwhile, the deadline for the submission of candidatures for seats on the UEFA Executive Committee is 5 February.