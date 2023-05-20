Carlisle bouncing after sealing Wembley spot

MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial

Defender Barclay, on loan from County, headed United’s third and semi-final clinching goal in the second period of extra-time after Mark Hughes’s Bantams threatened to take the game to penalties.

The final whistle produced a mass pitch invasion with thousands of jubilant home supporters celebrating victory.

🎉🥳 SCENES!!!! 🏟️ Wembley will welcome @officialcufc to play @StockportCounty in the #EFL League Two play-off final after the Cumbrians beat @officialbantams 3-1 after extra-time!! pic.twitter.com/vSwGf4LxUd — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) May 20, 2023

Carlisle trailed 1-0 from the first leg at Valley Parade but levelled the tie when defender Brad Halliday put through his own goal after 21 minutes.

That is the way it stayed for the rest of normal time with Bradford offering little in response up front.

Callum Guy, a former Bradford loanee, then put Carlisle in the driving seat, scoring his fourth goal of the season in the 98th minute.

But with the majority of a sell out 15,401 crowd dreaming of the club’s first Wembley appearance since 2011, the visitors hit back.

Only 29 seconds into the second period of extra-time Crystal Palace loanee Scott Banks set-up an opportunity and 37-year-old Matt Derbyshire levelled the game on aggregate.

However, Carlisle found another gear.

Outstanding Owen Moxon’s delivery into the box found Barclay in space and he headed beyond stranded Harry Lewis to ultimately seal victory.