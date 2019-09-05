Cafu's eldest son dies in Brazil

The Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo confirmed the passing of the former defender's eldest child.

No further information was provided in line with a request from the family.

Cafu's former clubs including Sao Paulo, Roma and AC Milan have expressed their sympathies.

On Twitter, Milan said: "Our Cafu has lost his son, Danilo. It's with a sad heart that we offer our deepest condolences to his family at this saddest of times."

Our @officialcafu has lost his son, Danilo. It's with a sad heart that we offer our deepest condolences to his family at this saddest of times 🙏



Marcos, in questo momento di profonda tristezza ogni rossonero è con te e la tua famiglia. Il nostro abbraccio va a voi 🙏 — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 5, 2019

Cafu's former team-mate at Roma, Francesco Totti, said: "I've seen him grow... it's not possible!!!! Rest in peace Danilo."

L’ho visto crescere... non è possibile!!!! Ti sono vicino amico mio con tutto il 💔... Riposa in pace Danilo 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/xDK31CALpJ — Francesco Totti (@Totti) September 5, 2019

Cafu, 49, retired from playing in 2008 and has since held various ambassadorial roles. He won the World Cup with Brazil in 1994 and 2002.