Cafu's eldest son dies in Brazil

The Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo confirmed the passing of the former defender's eldest child.

No further information was provided in line with a request from the family.

Cafu's former clubs including Sao Paulo, Roma and AC Milan have expressed their sympathies.

On Twitter, Milan said: "Our Cafu has lost his son, Danilo. It's with a sad heart that we offer our deepest condolences to his family at this saddest of times."

Our @officialcafu has lost his son, Danilo. It's with a sad heart that we offer our deepest condolences to his family at this saddest of times ๐Ÿ™



Marcos, in questo momento di profonda tristezza ogni rossonero รจ con te e la tua famiglia. Il nostro abbraccio va a voi ๐Ÿ™ โ€” AC Milan (@acmilan) September 5, 2019

Cafu's former team-mate at Roma, Francesco Totti, said: "I've seen him grow... it's not possible!!!! Rest in peace Danilo."

Lโ€™ho visto crescere... non รจ possibile!!!! Ti sono vicino amico mio con tutto il ๐Ÿ’”... Riposa in pace Danilo ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ™ pic.twitter.com/xDK31CALpJ โ€” Francesco Totti (@Totti) September 5, 2019

Cafu, 49, retired from playing in 2008 and has since held various ambassadorial roles. He won the World Cup with Brazil in 1994 and 2002.