Brugge sacks Hoefkens despite UCL success

Brugge defied the odds by finishing above Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid to reach the knockout stage of the competition for the first time, where Benfica awaits over two legs.

However, the reigning Belgian champion has struggled domestically as it sits fourth in the league and was knocked out of the cup by Sint-Truidense last week.

Hoefkens has previously been assistant coach at under-18, under-21 and first-team level prior to taking over as head coach in May.

Brugge confirmed Hoefkens's exit in a statement on its official website on Wednesday (AEDT).

Club chief executive Vincent Mannaert said: "Carl's contribution and commitment to the club and as an assistant were greatly appreciated.

"His part in this season's successful [UEFA] Champions League campaign cannot be underestimated either.

"Our choices last summer did not deliver the desired level of play and result in the Belgian league and the Belgian cup. We are now working on the best possible succession."

Brugge is back in action on 9 January (AEDT) with a trip to Belgian First Division leader Genk.

It welcomes Benfica to Jan Breydel Stadium on 16 February (AEDT) for the first leg of a Round of 16 tie, before travelling to Portugal three weeks later.