Brazil pays tribute to 'Dinamite' former striker

The late forward, who netted 25 goals across his Selecao career, was a member of the national set-up between 1975 and 1984.

Though a prominent player at international level, the forward was best known for his lengthy association with Vasco da Gama.

Save for a brief spell with Barcelona in the middle of his career, he spent his entire playing tenure in Brazil, and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) offered a tribute to him across the weekend.

"With regret, the CBF mourns the death of Roberto Dinamite, one of the greatest athletes in Brazilian football," it wrote in a statement.

"For the Brazilian national team, the former player scored 25 goals and was top scorer in Brazil's [second-place campaign at] the 1983 Copa America.

"He also played in the 1978 and 1982 World Cups. You will always be part of our football history. Thanks for everything, Roberto. Rest in peace."

CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues also offered his condolences, adding: "Roberto Dinamite was one of the greatest players in the history of our football.

"In addition to joining Vasco's beautiful history, he enchanted football fans all over the world. The CBF sympathises with the goalscorer's family and fans."

Roberto Dinamite holds the record as all-time top scorer in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, Brazil's top flight, with 190 goals.

His passing comes just under a fortnight after the death of fellow Selecao legend Pele, who passed away aged 82 last month.