Bosnia and Herzegovina sets up Russia friendly

The match is set to take place in Saint Petersburg on 20 November (AEST), on the eve of Qatar 2022, with the date and Bosnia's opposition both being highly questionable.

Russia's national teams were banned from international competition after the invasion of Ukraine, weeks before the team was due to start a play-off campaign for a potential spot at the FIFA World Cup.

Poland, Sweden and Czech Republic, which were due to be potential opponents for Russia, pressured for the ban to take place, while federations representing England, France and United States quickly made it clear they would not play the nation under any circumstances.

Bosnia, meanwhile, failed to qualify for the tournament and the decision to play Russia was condemned by midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

"The decision is not good. I am speechless," Pjanic was quoted as saying by Bosnian media. "In the national Football Association, they know what I think."

Benjamina Karic, the mayor of Bosnian capital Sarajevo, also hit out at the decision in a social media post.

"Sarajevo as the city which has been under the longest siege from aggressors and me as a mayor strongly condemn the decision by the national Football Association to play a friendly match with Russia," Karic said.

"Unless the decision is reversed, we will cease cooperation with the Football Association, which so far has been fruitful."

Russia has not played an international match since last November but is due to face Kyrgyzstan this month and Iran in November.