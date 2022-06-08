Blatter and Platini trial delayed due to illness

Blatter and Platini were set to begin their court appearance at the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona on Thursday, with both men facing fraud charges.

Judges however have allowed a one-day postponement after Blatter reported he was suffering from chest pains.

The duo were banned from football in 2015 over corruption claims and were indicted in November last year by Swiss prosecutors.

It is claimed that a payment of 2 million Swiss francs (£1.6m) made by Blatter to Platini in 2011 was unlawful.

Both men deny wrongdoing.