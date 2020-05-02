Biden pressures US Soccer amid pay dispute

On Saturday (AEST), a judge threw out an unequal pay claim in a lawsuit against US Soccer that had been brought out by a group of 28 USA players, who were led by two-time FIFA Women's World Cup winner Alex Morgan.

While federal judge R. Gary Klausner allowed the players' case against unfair treatment in travel, housing and medical support to go to trial next month, the damages sought under the Equal Pay Act were dismissed.

The players' spokesperson, Molly Levinson, said the group intended to appeal that decision, and Biden, who is expected to be the Democratic Party's presidential candidate for the next election, encouraged it to keep fighting on Twitter.

To @USWNT: don’t give up this fight. This is not over yet.



To @USSoccer: equal pay, now. Or else when I'm president, you can go elsewhere for World Cup funding. https://t.co/XK6t9oM94k — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 2, 2020

Moreover, he warned US Soccer that should the equal-pay dispute not be resolved, he would withhold funding for the men's FIFA World Cup in 2026, which is due to be staged in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Earlier this week, US captain Megan Rapinoe had offered to be Biden's running mate on his presidential ticket.

Rapinoe won the Ballon d'Or Femenin and Best FIFA Women's Player award for her on-pitch performances in 2019 and is seemingly eyeing yet another title away from the field.

During an Instagram Live session with Biden and his wife Jill, Rapinoe made her services available.

"I don't want to put you on the spot – I think I could still play soccer and do this," Rapinoe told Biden.

"But if you need a vice-president, I'm just saying I'm available for an interview. We can talk logistics and the details. Put it on your list. No pressure."

"You would have to take a pay cut to become vice-president," responded Biden, before adding: "Think what you've done, Megan… It's all about the team. It's about a team, and you get it.

"You treat the other team-mates with respect. I really mean it, it's a gigantic thing."