Betting frenzy cancels Swedish seventh-tier friendly

Seventh-tier Eskilstuna FC and eighth-tier Näshulta GoIF were set for a friendly match in Sweden, until a bookmaker who offered wagers on the match sparked a betting frenzy, when punters from 'all over the world' began contacting players and coaching staff from both teams.

“All day yesterday people rang our players and staff,” Eskilstuna FC chairman, Bengin Ozeran told fotbollskanalen.

“They got in contact through social media. It was people from all around the world. They were saying things like ‘hope you lose’ or ‘good luck’. There were more than 100 people doing it in under an hour."

The punters didn't stop there, even contacting players and coaches from rival teams to get more intel which prompted both teams to postpone the match for the safety of players.

"We chose to postpone the match because of the players' safety." Ozeran said.

"You never know, given that people had contacted players and leaders in our club. They also heard from coaches in the same series we play in, to see how we play and how we have played before."

Unlike most nations, Sweden currently is not in lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus, instead imploring its citizens to be responsible throughout the pandemic.