Benzema drops appeal over sex-tape conviction

The Real Madrid striker was handed the sentence along with a €75,000 ($112,330) fine in November 2021 over an extortion case that dated back to 2015 in relation to a sex tape, and saw him exiled from the France national team until his recall last year.

Benzema, who has consistently denied the accusations, was one of five people who stood trial in a case that rocked French football, and it was initially reported he would appeal against the verdict with the hearing set to have taken place over 30 June and 1 July.

The 34-year-old's lawyer, Hugues Vigier, told L'Equipe that his client will withdraw the appeal but will continue to maintain his innocence.

"My client is worn out by this process,” he said. "This withdrawal endorses a ruling of condemnation and apparently guilt. It is a judicial truth.

"But this is not the reality. Karim Benzema will always claim his innocence in this case and he never wanted to participate in a blackmail operation against Mathieu Valbuena."

Benzema had been accused of helping the four other men blackmail former Les Bleus team-mate Valbuena over an intimate video that had been taken from Valbuena's mobile phone.

He had originally been expected to attend the Versailles court himself at the appeal. French new agency Agence France Presse reported that the Versailles court of appeal will notify the relevant parties of the withdrawal order on Wednesday (AEST).

Benzema was on target as France was beaten 2-1 by Denmark in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday (AEST).