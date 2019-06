Inzaghi was sacked by Bologna in January after just seven months in charge.

The former AC Milan and Venezia boss has now returned to coaching with Benevento on a one-year deal with the option of second season.

Benevento was relegated to the second tier of Italian football at the end of 2017-2018 and finished third in its first campaign back in Serie B, before losing 4-2 on aggregate to Cittadella in the play-offs.

Inzaghi replaces Cristian Bucchi, who joined Empoli earlier this week.