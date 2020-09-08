Bellerin buys stake in Forest Green Rovers

The Spaniard is eager to support Rovers' green agenda, with the club having gained recognition as the world's most environmentally friendly team from FIFA and the United Nations (UN).

"Forest Green are showing others the way," Bellerin told the club's official website.

"So many people feel there's no solution to the world's problems, but Forest Green are already doing plenty.

"I'm so excited to be part of the FGR family. I'll be helping where I can, supporting people who want to change the world for the better."

Rovers went vegan in 2015 and were certified carbon neutral by the UN three years later.

In June, Bellerin pledged to plant 3,000 trees for every game Arsenal won for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

The full-back partnered with global charity 'One Tree Planted', highlighting his passion for environmental issues.

Bellerin is a vegan, something he shares in common with Rovers owner Dale Vince, and the 25-year-old lauded the club's work.

"Forest Green Rovers prove to clubs who say they don't have resources to be sustainable that it is possible," he said.

"With the new stadium, being carbon neutral and vegan, the club is doing some mind-blowing work.

"People have a universal love of football, so there's no better industry to promote sustainability – and what we can do as football supporters to be more environmentally conscious."