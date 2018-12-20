Belgium pips France in end-of-year FIFA rankings

Didier Deschamps' men triumphed 1-0 over Belgium in the last four in Russia before a 4-2 win against Croatia landed them the trophy for the first time since 1998.

Croatia ends the year in fourth, ahead of fifth-placed England - the side they beat to reach the final - but behind Brazil.

Portugal and Switzerland - along with England and Netherlands (14th) - will contest the Nations League Finals next year and are sixth and eighth respectively on the December rankings list.

Argentina (11th), Germany (16th) and Italy (18th) are among the giants of world football who enter the new year outside the top 10.

Australia comes in at 41st, while Kosovo - ranked 131st - is the year's biggest climber, having moved up 46 places over the course of 2018.

End-of-year FIFA rankings - the top 10

1. Belgium - 1727 points

2. France - 1726

3. Brazil - 1676

4. Croatia - 1634

5. England - 1631

6. Portugal - 1614

7. Uruguay - 1609

8. Switzerland - 1599

9. Spain - 1591

10. Denmark - 1589