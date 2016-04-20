Bayer Leverkusen star Kruse out to cement Socceroos spot

WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE on beIN SPORTS

A reborn Robbie Kruse plans to be at the vanguard of Australia’s drive to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup – after making a successful return to the national team.

Badly missed as be battled debilitating injuries, Kruse, 27, turned the clock back with three assists and a stirring all-round display as the Socceroos crushed Jorgan 5-1 last month to reach the final round of qualifying for Russia.

His intelligence, penetrating runs and vision added a missing dimension as the Bayer Leverkusen attacker showed a desire and determination to make up for lost time.

With Australia drawn against fierce regional rival Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq and Thailand in Group B of qualifying, Kruse knows there is plenty more to come, so long as he stays fit and focused.

“Against Jordan I felt like maybe I proved a few people wrong, because some were probably doubting that I could get back to the level I was previously at," he said. “I think it was one of my best games for the national team. Perhaps some will say it wasn’t against the greatest opposition but before the game people said it was going to be our toughest game so far.

"You can only beat what's put in front of you and we do a good job at that.

“I was really satisfied with how I played, I had three assists, that’s what my game is about and the way the boss wants us o play suits me to a tee.

“I am fit, I am fast, and I am used to playing the pressing style at club level. Hopefully the boss is impressed with what he saw and I can cement a spot in the team.”

Despite his dynamism and ability to pierce and confound defences, even Kruse is not assured of starting every game under the reign of Ange Postecoglou, who always keeps his players guessing.

Along with Tim Cahill and Tom Rogic, Kruse didn’t start in the 7-0 slaying of Tajikistan, and knows he can’t afford to drop off the pace.

“The national team is always evolving. The boss has created so much depth and I was really impressed by Brad Smith of course Aaron Mooy also. It’s exciting times for us," he said.

“You can’t take a spot in the team for granted at all ... it’s about working hard and playing to Ange's philosophy and thankfully I did that in the last camp.

"Hopefully I will start the next few – I know the boss likes the way I play and he knows what it means to me to play for my country. I will always make myself available and try and put my best foot forward."

Kruse is relishing the chance to play at a maiden World Cup and along the way pass on some of the knowledge and know-how he has garnered from playing in the Bundesliga to his younger teammates.

“I am the fourth of fifth oldest in the squad now but hopefully I can help some of the younger boys coming through," he said.

“If I can stay injury fee for an extended period I know I can be a really good player and stamp my authority on the international stage.

“I feel I have been really unlucky with my injuries. But I feel I am pushing on now and I know I am capable of playing my part in taking the team to higher level.”

Next up is the blockbuster international against England at Sunderland’s stadium of Light on 27 May, and Kruse is bursting with expectation.

“You always want to test you against the best and England are heading into the Euros full of confidence," he said. "If we can knock them off in their own back yard that would show us we are on the right track. It was historic when we beat them in 2003, everybody remembers that game.

"Also, in the games against Greece after that, it would be great to perform well and carry on what we’ve been doing against another strong European nation."