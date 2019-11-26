Ban-threatened Russia set to play Euro 2020

A World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) panel recommended last week the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) be declared non-compliant again over inconsistencies in anti-doping data discovered during an investigation.

WADA's independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) recommended strong sanctions be imposed on Russia, including a four-year ban from competing in and hosting major sporting events.

However, even if a ban is upheld – and backed up by the Court of Arbitration for Sport if Russia opt to go down that route – the nation's place at the tournament will not be affected as the International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories (ISCCS), the body which sets out rules on anti-doping breaches, does not list UEFA as a 'major event organisation'.

St Petersburg will also retain its status as a host city for the event.

Russia's place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, should they qualify, may in jeopardy, though, as FIFA is listed by ISCCS.

A widely reported statement from FIFA read: "We will await the final considerations of the Wada executive committee on this matter until any potential material decision is taken by FIFA."