Australia captain Milligan signs on at Southend

The 33-year-old has won 79 caps for the Socceroos and has been a squad member in four successive FIFA World Cup campaigns.

Southend announced the deal on Monday and said Milligan had "signed a one-year deal plus a club option for a further year and we have no reason to feel that Mark's playing career will not continue beyond the initial period".

🤝



We are delighted to announce the signing of Australia captain Mark Milligan, subject to international clearance.



Welcome to #Blues, @mmills05

"Thereafter it is intended that Mark will remain with the club for at least a further two years in a coaching role either within the academy or first team, employing his vast experience and leadership skills to the advancement of Southend United Football Club," the club said.

"I'm very excited. It's always a process but to be down here now I can't wait to get started," Milligan said.

"The competitiveness of games at this level with sometimes three games a week, along with the ambition of getting the club back to the Championship, was also an important part in my decision."

Milligan made 28 Scottish Premiership appearances for Hibernian last term and counts Al Ahli, Melbourne Victory and Shanghai Shenhua among his former clubs.

Southend only stayed in League One on goal difference last season, losing 24 of their 46 league fixtures.