Atsu's agent pleads for club support to find winger

Atsu has not been located since the earthquakes hit southern Turkey and northern Syria over a week ago.

Former Newcastle United, Chelsea and Everton player Atsu scored for Hatayspor the day before the earthquakes, which resulted in the collapse of the apartment block in which he was living.

Along with the club's sporting director, Taner Savut, Atsu is yet to be found.

Atsu's club initially reported that he had been recovered from the rubble, but it was subsequently confirmed this was not the case.

Atsu's agent, Nana Sechere, has travelled to Hatay in an attempt to assist with the search for his client, but he does not believe Hatayspor are offering enough support.

"It has been nine days since the earthquake and we still have not located Christian," Sechere told Sky Sports. "I am at the quake site in Hatay with Christian's family.

"The scenes are unimaginable and our hearts are broken for all the people affected.

"During my time here we have been able to locate Christian's exact room location, and we have found two pairs of his shoes.

"Yesterday we received confirmation that thermal imagery was showing signs of up to five lives, however, I am told that the only real confirmation or life Is through sight, smell and sound, and unfortunately we were not able to locate Christian.

"This is a difficult situation and we are extremely grateful to all the Turkish and foreign rescue teams, local civilians and volunteers for their efforts and response in rescuing survivors.

"However, we urgently need more resources, including a translator, on the ground. Things are moving incredibly slow and, as a result of that, many rescues are being delayed, and lives are being lost due to the lack of resources available to the workers.

"It is unfortunate that the club is not on the ground with us, side by side, in the search for Christian. Their position and influence, accompanied with their local knowledge, would be extremely helpful.

"We implore the president of the club and mayor of Hatay, Lutfu Savas, to provide additional resources to speed up the rescue efforts as a priority."

Over 40,000 people are reported to have died due to the earthquakes.