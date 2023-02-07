Atsu found alive under rubble in Turkey

There was concern for the Hatayspor winger when reports emerged search and rescue teams were still looking for him, as well as the club's sporting director Taner Savut, after the tremors.

The earthquakes are estimated to have killed more than 5,000 people, with Hatay one of the most affected areas due to its close proximity to the epicentre.

But Hatayspor's vice-president Mustafa Ozat released positive news that Atsu, who made 107 league appearances for Newcastle United between 2016 and 2020, was alive when pulled from a collapsed building, though Savut remains in the rubble.

"Christian Atsu was removed from the wreckage with injuries," Ozat said. "Unfortunately, our sporting director Taner Savut is still under the rubble.

"Hatay was deeply affected. We are coming towards the end of the most dangerous hours."

The Ghana Football Association tweeted: "We've received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment.

"Let's continue to pray for Christian."