Arsenal star shines on and off the pitch

On today's episode, Carrie Brown interviews Arsenal forward Danielle Carter, a boss both on and off the pitch who’s smashed through numerous glass ceilings.

Danielle discusses her early career in football, starting from playing on the boy’s team at school, to scoring a bending beauty that Beckham would also be proud of in the 2016 FA Cup Final against rival Chelsea.

Danielle’s life off the pitch is equally inspirational. Danielle studied physiotherapy while playing for Arsenal, and, determined to leave a legacy for black players, she’s also studied a governance course with the Professional Footballer’s Association.

Danielle also secured a spot on the FA Council, becoming the first WSL player, and the first WSL player from a BAME background to do so, taking part in the chats happening in the boardroom.

Since suffering from two back-to-back knee injuries in the space of just fourteen months, Danielle has bossed her recovery, using her time away from the physio bench to study an MBA titled ‘CEO in a sporting organisation.’

