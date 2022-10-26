Arsenal, Liverpool have 'no case to answer' from FA

A complaint was made regarding an exchange between two players in Arsenal's 3-2 win at Emirates Stadium on 10 October.

However, following the conclusion of a "full and thorough investigation" – in which the accused player "strenuously denied the allegation throughout" – the FA announced on Wednesday the matter had been closed.

The FA added in a statement: "Whilst The FA is entirely satisfied that the allegation was made in good faith, it is equally satisfied that there is no case to answer."

It explained: "The investigation included taking witness statements from the complainant and accused, along with an additional six players who were within proximity of the alleged incident, reviewing multiple angles of video footage, and seeking independent linguistics experts evidence.

"None of the witnesses heard the alleged comment, and the player accused strenuously denied the allegation throughout."

The statement added: "The FA continues to take all allegations received extremely seriously and would encourage anyone who believes that they have been the subject of or witness to abuse to report this through the appropriate channels.

"The FA receives a number of complaints in any one season and thoroughly investigates each one that it receives. Following consideration of all of the evidence received, not all cases will result in a charge being issued."