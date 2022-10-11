Aloisi backs Garang Kuol to dazzle in Qatar

Teenager Kuol is the most promising talent in Australia's A-League and has already agreed a January move to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The 18-year-old, who can play across the front line, only made his full debut for Central Coast Mariners in an Australia Cup tie in July.

But Kuol had previously made nine A-League appearances as a substitute, scoring four goals in just 189 minutes.

He also starred in the A-League All Stars Game against Barcelona and during his Australia debut versus New Zealand.

Aloisi, who played and scored for the Socceroos at the 2006 FIFA World Cup, now hopes to see Kuol given the opportunity to impress again in Qatar next month.

The 46-year-old now coaches Western United, who lost 1-0 to a Kuol goal in its last meeting with Central Coast in April.

"Well, I'm excited about Garang Kuol because having coached against him, watched him closely, he's an excitement machine," Aloisi said.

"And I don't want to put too much pressure on him as well, because there's still a long way to go in his career.

"But it's great that he's able to sign for a Premier League club. Hopefully he becomes the next big thing for Australian football. But we have to help him and also guide him.

"It's exciting, and I'm sure that if he does get that ticket on the plane and he does come on, it will excite everyone watching, and all Australians will be following him and seeing how good he is."