Alderweireld pledges tablet computers to hospitals

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Belgium international wants to ensure vulnerable people have the opportunity to video chat with family and friends by providing them with tablets.

Alderweireld announced his plans in a Twitter post on Monday (AEDT).

"I hope everyone is following the government measures to stop the further spread of the coronavirus," the 31-year-old said in a piece to camera.

Whoever can help, please help! Together, we can come out of this difficult time stronger than ever. Stay safe everyone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MOCNNVLMWR — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) March 22, 2020

"The virus creates many needs, especially the lack of personal contact. If people are sick they can't see their friends, they can't see their family.

"So my plan is to buy dozens of tablets to give to the hospitals and nursing homes so people can video chat with their loved ones and their friends to get through this tough period.

"In the next couple of days and weeks I'm trying to get those tablets to the places where they can help."

He accompanied his video with a note, writing: "Whoever can help, please help! Together, we can come out of this difficult time stronger than ever. Stay safe everyone."