Akinfenwa stars then offers services via WhatsApp

Fresh from scoring AFC Wimbledon's second goal in its 2-0 League 2 play-off win over Plymouth Argyle, larger-than-life cult hero Adebayo Akinfenwa invited clubs interested in signing him to make contact via social networking program WhatsApp.

It is understood the 34 year-old was informed before kick-off that his services wouldn't be required next season. The BBC confirmed he was formally released moments after the win - the club's sixth promotion in 14 years.

Never one to buckle in the face of adversity, the rumoured 16-stone cult hero swiftly set about securing a deal at what would be his 15th-club.

'I think I'm technically unemployed so any managers, hit me up on the Whatsapp and get me a job," Akinfenwa said, according to the Daily Mail.



Just 14 years after the original Wimbledon club was relocated to Milton Keynes, the born-again outfit returned to the third tier and will now meet MK Dons next season.

Plymouth, too, had fought back from the brink of non-existence to reach this stage, but Taylor's 23rd strike of the campaign Akinfenwa's stoppage-time penalty won the day.

After a scrappy first half of few chances, the second period began in similarly cagey fashion.

However, after the hour-mark, Plymouth finally exerted some pressure on the Wimbledon goal, as Kelle Roos saved from Graham Carey's free-kick and then Peter Hartley's unmarked header.

With 12 minutes remaining, though, Taylor grabbed the opening goal at the other end.

Nipping in front of the stooping Kelvin Mellor, the 26 year-old hooked a right-wing cross into the far corner to send the Dons' fans into delirium.

Anyone not seen these celebrations? It was a pleasure to film it! Dons in League 1, love it! https://t.co/WjIxKvzRRE @johngreen — AFC Wimbledon (@AFCWimbledon) May 30, 2016

Wimbledon kept the pressure up in the final stages, hunting a second, with Luke McCormick required to make stunning stops from Barry Fuller and substitute Akinfenwa.

In a mammoth spell of stoppage time, Plymouth had a hopeful penalty appeal waved away, before Taylor wasted a chance to put the result beyond doubt.

Finally, however, in the 100th minute, Akinfenwa grabbed the ball after a foul on Ade Azeez in the area, and calmly converted his spot-kick to maintain this incredible tale.