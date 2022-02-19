Aguero hoping for Argentina role at World Cup

Former Barcelona striker Aguero experienced chest pain in a match against Deportivo Alaves in October and it was determined he had a career-ending heart issue.

However, the 33-year-old still wants to be part of Argentina's campaign in Qatar this year and hopes a role can be found for him.

"I'm going to go to the World Cup. We are going to have a meeting this week. I want to be there," he told Radio 10 in Argentina.

"The idea is for me to join the coaching staff. I spoke with [head coach Lionel] Scaloni and also with [Argentine Football Association president] Claudio Tapia.

"We have to try to give it a go to see what can be done."

Aguero joined Barcelona in the hopes of playing alongside close friend Lionel Messi after the pair helped Argentina end its 28-year wait for a senior international trophy at the 2021 Copa America.

Yet the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner ended up completing an incredible switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi came in for criticism after his display in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg victory over Real Madrid, which was decided by a solitary Kylian Mbappe goal after the 34-year-old had failed to convert a penalty.

"How are the French media going to kill Messi? Leo played well. Were they watching the game backwards? Leo always plays five levels above," Aguero said.