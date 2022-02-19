LaLiga
Football

Aguero hoping for Argentina role at World Cup

Sergio Aguero intends to go the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and hopes it will be as part of Argentina's backroom staff.

Getty Images

Former Barcelona striker Aguero experienced chest pain in a match against Deportivo Alaves in October and it was determined he had a career-ending heart issue. 

However, the 33-year-old still wants to be part of Argentina's campaign in Qatar this year and hopes a role can be found for him. 

"I'm going to go to the World Cup. We are going to have a meeting this week. I want to be there," he told Radio 10 in Argentina.

"The idea is for me to join the coaching staff. I spoke with [head coach Lionel] Scaloni and also with [Argentine Football Association president] Claudio Tapia. 

"We have to try to give it a go to see what can be done."

Aguero joined Barcelona in the hopes of playing alongside close friend Lionel Messi after the pair helped Argentina end its 28-year wait for a senior international trophy at the 2021 Copa America.

Yet the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner ended up completing an incredible switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi came in for criticism after his display in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg victory over Real Madrid, which was decided by a solitary Kylian Mbappe goal after the 34-year-old had failed to convert a penalty.

"How are the French media going to kill Messi? Leo played well. Were they watching the game backwards? Leo always plays five levels above," Aguero said.

News Argentina Football Sergio Aguero FIFA World Cup
Previous Postecoglou tells Celtic stars not to dwell on los
Read
Postecoglou tells Celtic stars not to dwell on loss
Next

Latest Stories

>