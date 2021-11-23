Abidal begs for forgiveness over alleged affair

Hamraoui is the Paris Saint-Germain footballer who was struck with an iron bar by masked attackers outside her home on 5 November.

Police investigations into that attack are reported to have led to the discovery of a link between Hamraoui and Abidal, in the shape of a phone chip in Abidal's name being used by Hamraoui.

According to a widely referenced statement from Hayet Abidal's lawyer, Nicolas Cellupica, that was first released to the AFP news agency, the discovery of the phone chip prompted the former footballer to admit he had strayed.

The 42-year-old has now asked his wife to forgive him.

Hamraoui was a member of Barcelona's women's team when Abidal was director of football at the Spanish club from 2018 to 2020, and she moved to PSG in July of this year.

Abidal wrote on Instagram on Tuesday: "Hayet Abidal forgive me. Whatever your decision, you will remain in my eyes the woman of my life, and especially the mother of our wonderful children.

"I deserve this humiliation even if it kills me alive. El hamdouli'allah. An sha' allah one day you will forgive me."

Hamraoui is recovering from the attack for which her PSG team-mate Aminata Diallo was initially considered a suspect.

Diallo has since been released without charge, having strenuously insisted she is innocent of any wrongdoing as police investigations continue.

Hamraoui has not made a public comment on the claims she and Abidal had a relationship.