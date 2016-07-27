70-metre FFA Cup wondergoal lights up the internet

FFA Cup wonderkid sets sights on the A-League

Blacktown City attacker Danny Choi lit up his side's 6-2 FFA Cup win over Sydney United with a highlight reel goal worthy of football's biggest stages.

With the game in extra time and seemingly heading towards a stalemate, Choi seized possession deep in his own half before launching a rocket that sailed through the crisp Sydney air and over the head of baffled United goalkeeper Thomas Manos.

Choi’s 'FIFA' moment came a critical point, lifting his side to a 3-2 lead and providing the catalyst for its progression to the Last 16 for the first time.

“Danny’s something special, he does things that others can’t,” Blacktown City boss Mark Crittenden told Fox Sports. “His first 20 minutes was horrible but he’s just a special player.

“I knew the longer the game went the better we’d get into the game. We’re extremely fit and not many teams run over us.”

“At 2-0 down after 15 minutes we weren’t looking too good but I’ve got so much belief in these boys and they have so much belief in themselves,” Crittenden said.

“When we were back to 2-1 at half-time we believed we could go on and win the game. We’re extremely fit and the talent in the side is second to none.

“They [Sydney United] are a really good football team and to put six past them in the end [is fantastic].”