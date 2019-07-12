5 football floggings which put Torino to shame

Borimense is clearly a glutton for punishment, coming back to face Torino after it was smashed in the same fixture 14-0 last year.

Sadly for the Serie D side, history repeated itself as three Torino players bagged a hattrick or more in the humiliating rout.

The 18-1 scoreline looks pretty impressive, until its compared to these five scores you have to read to believe.

Australia 31-0 American Samoa, 2001

Australia makes a rare appearance in football’s record books, boasting the biggest win in an international game after thumping America Samoa 31-0 in FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Former Melbourne Victory striker Archie Thompson bagged a record haul of 13 goals, while fellow striker David Zdrilic helped himself to eight.

The players had no trouble staying focussed during this game, but apparently this wasn’t so easy for the official scorekeeper who was snapped abandoning his/her post by one eagle-eyed supporter.

There's an empty desk where the official scorer was sitting. Nervous breakdown? THINK it's Vanuatu 32-0 Micronesia. pic.twitter.com/VHTEXtqAAZ — Kevin Darling (@darlingkevin) July 7, 2015

Despite the crushing win, the Socceroos still failed to qualify for the 2002 FIFA World Cup, losing to Uruguay in the play-off round.

Vanuatu 46-0 Micronesia, 2015

On face value, Vanuatu appears to be mercilessly running up a score against its helpless opponent, but a big win was imperative for Vanuatu’s Pacific Games survival.

Tahiti and Fiji thumped Micronesia 30-0 and 36-0 respectively in the group stage, meaning Vanuatu needed a monumental goal differential to reach the semi-finals.

This is no joke for Vanuatu. They literally need 38 goals or they are out of the Pacific Games. It's intense for a 26-0 match #Micronesia — Kevin Darling (@darlingkevin) July 7, 2015

It may come as no surprise that Micronesia has never cracked the top 200 in the World Rankings.

Villarreal 27-0 Navata, 2009

Most teams come back a little rusty from an indulgent off season, but in 2009 Villarreal had no such issue thumping Spanish minnow Navata 27-0 in one of Ernesto Valverde’s first games in charge.

Jonathean Pereira ran riot with seven goals, with another notable name on the scoresheet in Arsenal legend Robert Pires, who scored a double.

Valverde announced himself to Villarreal with the 27-0 win, but the Yellow Submarine quickly began to sink and the Barcelona boss was sacked six-months later.

Arbroath 36-0 Aberdeen Bon Accord, 1885

Aberdeen Bon Accord was given little chance in its Scottish Cup clash against Arbroath, but nobody at the time would have a record-breaking final score which stood for 117 years.

18 year-old John Petrie became the first player to score 13 goals in a professional game which 120 years on, stands the test of time as one of football’s biggest blowouts.

AS Adema 149-0 Stade Olympique L’Emyrne, 2002

This is not a typo, the final score of this match in Madagascar ended 149-0. In a feat which defies all logic, AS Adema scored 149 goals in 90 minutes of football, but there’s more to this story than its unfathomable final.

Stade Olympique L’Emyrne (SOE) deliberately scored own goals in protest against alleged refereeing bias.

SOE coach Ratsimandresy Ratsarazaka and his players were eventually punished for the stunt and AS Adema went on to win the league title.